Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Held out Friday
Beltre (hamstring) is not in the lineup against the Angels on Friday.
Beltre will remain sidelined for a third straight game after suffering a Grade 2 left hamstring strain during Monday's contest. Though he previously spent a couple weeks on the DL due to a similar issue earlier this year, Beltre said that his hamstring feels much better this time around. That said, the Rangers may still elect to place him on the shelf in the coming days. Consider him day-to-day for the time being as Jurickson Profar gets another start at the hot corner.
