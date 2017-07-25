Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Hits four singles in loss
Beltre went 4-for-4 with four singles during Monday's loss to Miami.
Beltre has made up for lost time with a .300/.379/.518 slash line, eight home runs, 31 RBI and 23 runs through just 46 games since returning from injury. With only 11 hits to go before reaching the prestigious the 3,000 mark, the veteran is closing in on elite territory, and it would be surprising to see him parlay the achievement into an excellent second half.
