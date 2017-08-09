Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Hits solo blast Tuesday
Beltre went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.
Beltre now has home runs in back-to-back games, after previously providing only two long balls in the preceding 23 contests. Even with the somewhat inconsistent home-run production, Beltre still maintains a .516 slugging percentage for the season, trailing his 2016 mark by only five points. Even at 38 years old, Beltre is still one of the better fantasy options out there at third base.
