Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Hits third homer

Beltre went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's 6-3 win over the Royals.

The homer was Beltre's third of the season and continues a string of productive offense since his return from a hamstring injury. In 14 games after being activated off the disabled list, Beltre is hitting .340 (16-for-47) with two home runs and 10 RBI.

