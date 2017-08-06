Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Hits three-run shot in loss

Beltre went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

While this was just Beltre's second homer through his past 22 games, the veteran still boasts a high-end .292/.364/.505 slash line with 10 bombs, 42 RBI and 30 runs through just 58 games. He's locked into the heart of the lineup and remains a go-to fantasy option at the hot corner in all settings.

