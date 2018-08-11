Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Homers and drives in four

Beltre went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI Friday against the Yankees.

Beltre launched a two-run shot off Masahiro Tanaka in the top of the fourth inning to open the scoring in a game which would eventually become a shootout. He added to the rout in the eighth inning with a two-run double, stretching the Rangers' lead to seven. The homer was just the veteran's seventh of the season. He's had less than 15 homers just twice since 1998.