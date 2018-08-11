Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Homers and drives in four

Beltre went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI Friday against the Yankees.

Beltre launched a two-run shot off Masahiro Tanaka in the top of the fourth inning to open the scoring in a game which would eventually become a shootout. He added to the rout in the eighth inning with a two-run double, stretching the Rangers' lead to seven. The homer was just the veteran's seventh of the season. He's had less than 15 homers just twice since 1998.

More News
Our Latest Stories