Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Homers, collects five RBI

Beltre went 2-for-3 with a home run, five RBI and two runs in Friday's 8-3 victory over the Mariners.

Friday's game between the Rangers and Mariners was shortened by rain, but Beltre only needed three innings to collect all five of his RBI, as he connected on a three-run shot in the first inning and added a two-run single in the third. The 39-year-old third baseman has now homered in back-to-back games, and he owns a .276 batting average with 14 home runs and 61 RBI in 2018.