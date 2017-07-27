Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Homers in loss to Marlins
Beltre went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs during Wednesday's loss to Miami.
With nine homers, 34 RBI and 25 runs through just 48 games, Beltre has made a huge impact since returning from injury. Additionally, his .933 OPS is his highest mark since 2004 when he mashed 48 homers during his age-25 season. Hitting in the heart of a strong Texas lineup will help him maintain his fantasy value, too.
