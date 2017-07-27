Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Homers in loss to Marlins

Beltre went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs during Wednesday's loss to Miami.

With nine homers, 34 RBI and 25 runs through just 48 games, Beltre has made a huge impact since returning from injury. Additionally, his .933 OPS is his highest mark since 2004 when he mashed 48 homers during his age-25 season. Hitting in the heart of a strong Texas lineup will help him maintain his fantasy value, too.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast