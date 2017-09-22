Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Homers in win over Seattle
Beltre went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over Seattle.
The veteran has heated up over his past four games, going 7-for-16 with a homer, three RBI and three runs. Beltre has missed a lot of time this season, but amazingly, his .929 OPS would stand as his highest mark since his monster 2004 campaign.
