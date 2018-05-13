Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Likely headed to DL

Beltre (hamstring) will likely require another stint on the disabled list, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

The hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's game is reportedly just as uncomfortable as the one that just caused him to miss 12 games, although it is not in the exact same spot. He was reportedly downcast in the clubhouse after the game, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined this time, but owners should plan on finding another option at third base for this upcoming week. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will presumably pick up more playing time in the Rangers' infield while Beltre is out.