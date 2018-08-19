Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Limited to DH
Beltre served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 11-7 loss to the Angels.
Beltre surprisingly was available after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain earlier in the week. He will serve as the DH for the foreseeable future, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. He'll likely be deployed as a part-time player, even as DH. "He's probably relegated to [DH] for a time," manager Jeff Banister said. "But hopefully, we can give everybody a day. Hopefully, we can manage the outfield-DH situation pretty easily." Primary DH Shin-Soo Choo can play the field on occasion to spell Nomar Mazara or Joey Gallo.
