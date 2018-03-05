Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Makes delayed spring debut

Beltre is making his spring debut Monday against the Giants, the Star-Telegram reports.

Beltre has been delayed to start the spring not due to any injury, but, "Because I'm old," according to the man himself. The 38-year-old third baseman appeared in just 94 games for the Rangers in an injury-plagued 2017 season, his lowest total since his rookie season back in 1998. He has been remarkably durable in his 20-year major-league career, recording at least 600 plate appearances 14 times and eclipsing the 500 plate appearance mark on all but three occasions. Still, age comes for everyone, and the Rangers are right to be careful with Beltre. The delayed start to his spring shouldn't be taken as an indication of poor health and should not impact his fantasy value.