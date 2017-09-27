Rangers' Adrian Beltre: May not play again this season
Beltre may shut it down for the rest of the 2017 season with the Rangers eliminated from the wild-card chase, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Beltre said that he would need to discuss his status with the Rangers' front office, but stated that he doesn't know if he will be out on the field again this year. The 38-year-old was finally able to handle the third base duties during Tuesday's contest, which marked the first time that he was back at his typical position since late August, when he went down with a hamstring injury. Although he's been back in the lineup for the last two weeks, the recent hamstring injury mixed with Texas's elimination could mean the end of the 2017 campaign for Beltre. Drew Robinson will get the start at third base for Wednesday's matinee against Houston.
