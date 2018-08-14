Rangers' Adrian Beltre: MRI on tap
Beltre is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday after suffering a left hamstring injury during the Rangers' 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Rangers will receive a verdict on the extent of Beltre's injury once the MRI results are read, but it seems more likely than not that the third baseman will hit the disabled list for the third time this season. Both of his previous absences were due to issues with the same hamstring, with Beltre missing 12 games for his first DL stint and 16 games for the second stint. Should Beltre get shut down again, Jurickson Profar would likely step in as the Rangers' primary option at the hot corner.
