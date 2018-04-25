Rangers' Adrian Beltre: MRI on tap

Beltre (hamstring) will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging scan Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

That the Rangers are describing the hamstring injury as a "strain," and not "tightness," suggests were looking at a multiple-day absence for the 39-year-old Beltre. "It doesn't feel great," he said. "But the doctor said to wait until [Wednesday] to see what the MRI says." If there's a significant absence or a stint on the disabled list, the Rangers have a couple of options. They could try to get by with Drew Robinson at third base, introducing another sub-.200 hitter to the lineup. Or they could move Joey Gallo to third base and call up the 23-year-old Willie Calhoun, the organization's most advanced hitting prospect, to play left field.