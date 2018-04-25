Rangers' Adrian Beltre: MRI on tap
Beltre (hamstring) will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging scan Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
That the Rangers are describing the hamstring injury as a "strain," and not "tightness," suggests were looking at a multiple-day absence for the 39-year-old Beltre. "It doesn't feel great," he said. "But the doctor said to wait until [Wednesday] to see what the MRI says." If there's a significant absence or a stint on the disabled list, the Rangers have a couple of options. They could try to get by with Drew Robinson at third base, introducing another sub-.200 hitter to the lineup. Or they could move Joey Gallo to third base and call up the 23-year-old Willie Calhoun, the organization's most advanced hitting prospect, to play left field.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Suffers hamstring strain•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Doubles twice in win•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Swats first homer•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Earns day off Saturday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Gets on base three times Thursday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Batting cleanup in opener•
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...