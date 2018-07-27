Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Nabs three hits

Beltre went 3-for-5 with three singles, one RBI and a run scored in the 7-6 loss to Oakland on Thursday.

Beltre has strung together back-to-back multi-hit games, bringing his batting average to .288 in 257 at-bats on the season. The 39-year-old third baseman is still hitting just .224 (15-67) with one long ball during July.