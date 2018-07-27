Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Nabs three hits
Beltre went 3-for-5 with three singles, one RBI and a run scored in the 7-6 loss to Oakland on Thursday.
Beltre has strung together back-to-back multi-hit games, bringing his batting average to .288 in 257 at-bats on the season. The 39-year-old third baseman is still hitting just .224 (15-67) with one long ball during July.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Doubles and drives in one•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Connects for fifth home run•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Feeling better after root canal•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.