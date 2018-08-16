Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Not in lineup Thursday

Beltre (hamsting) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Angels.

Beltre's hamstring is still bothering him after aggravating it during Monday's game. It's still unclear if the issue will force Beltre onto the disabled list, but it's worth noting that the veteran third baseman has already been to the disabled list twice this season due to his balky hamstring. Jurickson Profar is starting at third base in his stead Thursday.