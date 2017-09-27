Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Beltre is out of the lineup against the Astros on Wednesday.
Beltre will get a regular day off following 12 straight starts, due in large part because of Texas's elimination from playoff contention. In his place, Drew Robinson draws the assignment at the hot corner while Shin-Soo Choo mans the DH spot.
