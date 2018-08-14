Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Not starting Tuesday

Beltre (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Arizona.

Beltre left Monday's game with a hamstring injury and will miss at least one more. He has an MRI scheduled for Tuesday, the results of which have not yet been released. It's currently unknown how long he'll be out, but there are reasons to be pessimistic, as he's already made two trips to the disabled list with hamstring injuries so far this season. Jurickson Profar will start in his place Tuesday and could be in line for an everyday role should Beltre miss an extended period of time.