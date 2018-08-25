Rangers' Adrian Beltre: On bench Saturday

Beltre is out of the starting nine versus San Francisco on Saturday.

Manager Jeff Banister will refrain from putting Beltre in a fielding position in a National League ballpark as the veteran continues to nurse a hamstring strain. In his place, Jurickson Profar will make another start at third base. Don't be be surprised if Beltre remains on the bench for Sunday's series finale as well.

