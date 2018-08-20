Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Out again Monday

Beltre is not in the lineup versus Oakland on Monday.

Beltre will remain on the bench for a second straight contest, and fifth time in the past six games after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain last week. In his absence, Jurickson Profar will continue to man third base, though Beltre is limited to designated hitting duties at the moment. Due to the continued hot play of Shin-Soo Choo, it's not terribly surprising to see manager Jeff Banister keep him in the lineup and roll with an outfield of Nomar Mazara, Drew Robinson and Joey Gallo instead of inserting Beltre into the fold.

