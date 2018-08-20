Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Out again Monday
Beltre is not in the lineup versus Oakland on Monday.
Beltre will remain on the bench for a second straight contest, and fifth time in the past six games after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain last week. In his absence, Jurickson Profar will continue to man third base, though Beltre is limited to designated hitting duties at the moment. Due to the continued hot play of Shin-Soo Choo, it's not terribly surprising to see manager Jeff Banister keep him in the lineup and roll with an outfield of Nomar Mazara, Drew Robinson and Joey Gallo instead of inserting Beltre into the fold.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...