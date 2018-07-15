Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Out of lineup Sunday
Beltre is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Beltre will take an extra day of rest heading into the All-Star break, with Jurickson Profar starting at third base for the Rangers. The 39-year-old could use a few days off, as he is 7-for-40 in July, and is without an extra-base hit or an RBI since June 27.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Feeling better after root canal•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Scratched with infected tooth•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Resting in series finale•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Three hits, homer in win•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Hits third homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...