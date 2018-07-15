Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Out of lineup Sunday

Beltre is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Beltre will take an extra day of rest heading into the All-Star break, with Jurickson Profar starting at third base for the Rangers. The 39-year-old could use a few days off, as he is 7-for-40 in July, and is without an extra-base hit or an RBI since June 27.

