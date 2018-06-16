Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Plays third straight game in field
Beltre went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Rockies. It was his fourth straight multi-hit game, a stretch in which he's gone 10-for-14 and raised his season average to .331.
Manager Jeff Banister managed Beltre's usage immediately upon his return from his most recent stay on the disabled list, but Friday's start was the fourth straight overall and third straight in the field. That's a sign that Banister is more confident in the third baseman, who's had two separate stints on the DL due to hamstring injuries.
