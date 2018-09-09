Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Pops two homers
Beltre went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Saturday's loss to the A's.
Beltre did all he could in this one, though it wasn't quite enough for the Rangers to grab the win. He put Texas on the board in the second inning with a solo shot before tying the game up at 6-6 in the eighth inning with his two-run homer. The veteran third baseman is starting to heat up at the dish, as he's now homered five times in seven games this month -- slashing .385/.448/1.000 over that stretch -- after going deep just seven times in his first 95 games of the season.
