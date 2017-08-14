Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Provides lone run for team in loss

Beltre went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Beltre was one of the few Rangers hitters to muster much success against Astros ace Dallas Keuchel, with his sixth-inning blast to right field scoring his team's only run of the afternoon. The 38-year-old is now riding an eight-game hitting streak, during which he's slashed .419/.455/.774 with three homers and 11 RBI.