Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Rangers waiting on exam

The Rangers are waiting to see the results of an examination Tuesday before making a decision on Beltre (hamstring), Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Beltre aggravated a hamstring injury and took himself out of Sunday's game. The reports following the game was that the injury was just as uncomfortable as the first injury that landed him on the disabled and forced him to miss 12 games. It probably makes sense to sit him down for an extended period of time, but the Rangers will wait until they have all the data before making that decision.