Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Re-injures left hamstring

Beltre was diagnosed with a left hamstring injury after exiting Monday's game against Arizona, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Beltre missed time on the disabled list earlier in the season with a similar issue, so he'll hope to avoid the same fate this time around. The 39-year-old will be considered day-to-day moving forward, and he'll be reevaluated upon his arrival at the ballpark Tuesday.