Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Receives Sunday off

Beltre is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.

Beltre's absence is likely for routine maintenance rather than the result of any setback with the hamstring injury that kept him on the disabled list earlier this season. Despite his advanced age and issues with staying healthy the past two years, Beltre has continued to play at a high level in 2018. He's hitting .329/.386/.448 across 166 plate appearances this season and has been particularly hot of late, going 11-for-18 over his past five contests.