Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Records three hits in win
Beltre went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in during Saturday's win over the Astros.
Beltre's two hit day extends his hitting streak now to a modest six games, a streak where he's gone 11-for-28 and three consecutive multihit games. Even at 38 years old, Beltre is hitting above .300 for the second year in a row, showing no signs of slowing down despite missing the first two months of the season with a strained calf.
