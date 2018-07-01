Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Resting in series finale

Beltre is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers would normally use Beltre as their designated hitter for the day game after the night game, but he'll be forced to the bench with Shin-Soo Choo handling DH duties in the series finale. Choo is nursing a minor quadriceps injury that could prevent him from playing the field for the next couple of weeks, so the Rangers may be forced to play Beltre at third base more than desired during their upcoming games. The added time in the field shouldn't be too taxing for Beltre, who has supplied a .976 OPS over his past eight games and will benefit from an extended rest when the All-Star break comes later in July.