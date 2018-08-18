Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Returns as designated hitter

Beltre (hamstring) is back in the lineup as the Rangers' designated hitter Saturday against the Angels.

Beltre exited Monday's game against the Diamondbacks with a left hamstring strain and sat out the next three games. He's back Saturday, at least as a hitter, suggesting that he won't need to head to the disabled list, though it's unclear when he'll resume work in the field.

