Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Scores three times in blowout win

Beltre went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs and an RBI in Saturday's 17-7 win over the White Sox.

The two hits were the 3,021st and 3,022nd of Beltre's career, allowing him to move ahead of Rafael Palmeiro for 27th place on the all-time list. Since reaching the 3,000 mark July 30, Beltre hasn't cooled down, slashing .328/.397/.552 with 17 RBI and 11 runs while playing in all of the Rangers' 18 games.