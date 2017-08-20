Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Scores three times in blowout win
Beltre went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs and an RBI in Saturday's 17-7 win over the White Sox.
The two hits were the 3,021st and 3,022nd of Beltre's career, allowing him to move ahead of Rafael Palmeiro for 27th place on the all-time list. Since reaching the 3,000 mark July 30, Beltre hasn't cooled down, slashing .328/.397/.552 with 17 RBI and 11 runs while playing in all of the Rangers' 18 games.
