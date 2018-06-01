Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Sitting out Friday

Beltre is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

The Rangers made it clear that Beltre would see a reduced workload following his return from a second DL trip. He will DH occasionally and also get ample rest as the team looks to keep the 39-year-old healthy and Isiah Kiner-Falefa heavily involved.

