Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Situated on bench Saturday

Beltre isn't in Saturday's starting lineup against the Astros, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Beltre has gone 1-for-8 with one RBI and five strikeouts over his last two starts. He'll be replaced by Isiah Kiner-Falefa at third base for Game 3 of the weekend series.

