Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Slugs 10th homer

Beltre went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Angels.

In his 100th game of the season, Beltre popped his 10th homer. The 39-year-old's in the twilight of his illustrious career, but his .275/.333/.403 slash line shows that he's not yet a liability at the plate.

