Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Slumping since reaching milestone
Beltre went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.
Beltre had been the hottest member of the Rangers' lineup coming out of the All-Star break while he chased down 3,000 career hits, but after reaching the milestone Sunday, his production has come to a standstill. He's gone just 2-for-15 at the plate over the last four games, but since he hasn't struck out at an abnormally high rate during that span, there's little reason yet to worry about a prolonged slump. Beltre is still batting .294/.370/.505 over 235 plate appearances on the season, an impressive line for any player, much less a 38-year-old in his 20th campaign in the big leagues.
