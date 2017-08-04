Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Slumping since reaching milestone

Beltre went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.

Beltre had been the hottest member of the Rangers' lineup coming out of the All-Star break while he chased down 3,000 career hits, but after reaching the milestone Sunday, his production has come to a standstill. He's gone just 2-for-15 at the plate over the last four games, but since he hasn't struck out at an abnormally high rate during that span, there's little reason yet to worry about a prolonged slump. Beltre is still batting .294/.370/.505 over 235 plate appearances on the season, an impressive line for any player, much less a 38-year-old in his 20th campaign in the big leagues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast