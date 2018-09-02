Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Smacks eighth homer

Beltre went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Twins.

Beltre took Jose Berrios deep in the fourth inning to record his eighth home run of the season and his first since August 10. While he continues to post a respectable average, Beltre's power has fallen off and his .389 slugging percentage is pacing toward his worst mark since 2009. The 39-year-old continues to get regular at-bats, but is sliding down the Rangers batting order, which only cuts into his already limited value.

