Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Starting at third base Tuesday
Beltre is starting at third base and batting fifth Tuesday against the Astros, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Beltre has strictly served as the Rangers' designated hitter since injuring his hamstring at the end of August, but it appears he's been cleared to return to the field after getting nearly a dozen games under his belt in September. Will Middlebooks and Drew Robinson have failed to produce while filling in for Beltre at third base, so assuming he gets through Tuesday's contest with no issues, he'll likely see the majority of starts at the hot corner in the final week.
