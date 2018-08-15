Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Status update expected Thursday

The Rangers will wait until at least Thursday to provide an update on Beltre's injured hamstring, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Beltre, who injured his hamstring during Monday's game, was held out Tuesday and gets an off-day Wednesday before the team makes a decision on his roster status. This will be the third bout of hamstring soreness that Beltre's experienced in 2018, the previous two landing him on the disabled list. Jurickson Profar is filling in at third base until Beltre is ready to return.