Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Still weeks away

Beltre (hamstring) fielded grounders Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Beltre only fielder grounders hit right at him Tuesday, avoiding any lateral movement that might aggravate his injured hamstring. The veteran third baseman remains without a firm timetable for his return, bu tit sounds like he's still multiple weeks away from rejoining the Rangers. He's been sidelined since May 15 with a Grade 1 hamstring strain -- his second of the season -- and Texas figures to give him all the time he needs to fully get over the issue. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will continue to fill in for Beltre at the third base.