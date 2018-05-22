Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Still weeks away
Beltre (hamstring) fielded grounders Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Beltre only fielder grounders hit right at him Tuesday, avoiding any lateral movement that might aggravate his injured hamstring. The veteran third baseman remains without a firm timetable for his return, bu tit sounds like he's still multiple weeks away from rejoining the Rangers. He's been sidelined since May 15 with a Grade 1 hamstring strain -- his second of the season -- and Texas figures to give him all the time he needs to fully get over the issue. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will continue to fill in for Beltre at the third base.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Battling another Grade 1 strain•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Back on disabled list•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Rangers waiting on exam•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Likely headed to DL•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Aggravates hamstring injury•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Three-hit day in return•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart