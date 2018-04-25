Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Suffers hamstring strain

Beltre exited Tuesday's game against the Athletics with a left hamstring strain.

Beltre hit a likely double to the gap in right-center field but pulled up at first base, and then headed straight for the team clubhouse. The veteran third baseman will be further evaluated Wednesday, but given his age and the type of injury, even a precautionary a trip to the disabled list wouldn't be overly surprising.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories