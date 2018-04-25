Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Suffers hamstring strain
Beltre exited Tuesday's game against the Athletics with a left hamstring strain.
Beltre hit a likely double to the gap in right-center field but pulled up at first base, and then headed straight for the team clubhouse. The veteran third baseman will be further evaluated Wednesday, but given his age and the type of injury, even a precautionary a trip to the disabled list wouldn't be overly surprising.
More News
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Doubles twice in win•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Swats first homer•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Earns day off Saturday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Gets on base three times Thursday•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Batting cleanup in opener•
-
Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Makes delayed spring debut•
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...