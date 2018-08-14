Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Suffers lower-body injury

Beltre exited Monday's game against the Diamondbacks after appearing to suffer a lower-body injury, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Beltre looked to slow down as he rounded third base, and he appeared uncomfortable while heading to the dugout after the play. He'll be considered day-to-day until more news on the extent of the issue is released. Jurickson Profar took over for Beltre at third bae.