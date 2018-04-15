Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Swats first homer
Beltre went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Astros.
Saturday's homer was the first of the season for Beltre and 463rd of his career, pushing past Jose Canseco and Adam Dunn and tying him with Miguel Cabrera for 35th all-time. He now has 1,118 extra-base hits, placing him one shy of George Brett (17th all-time) and four shy of Manny Ramirez (16th). As the season drags on for the rebuilding Rangers, the 39-year-old Beltre will hit a few more milestones along the way. He's hit safely in 11 of 15 games thus far, posting a .298/.365/.439 line with three home runs. Along with Elvis Andrus (elbow) and Nomar Mazara (neck), Beltre has been one of the lineup's most consistent hitters.
