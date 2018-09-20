Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Swats solo homer
Beltre went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.
Beltre put the Rangers on the board with his solo shot off Ryan Yarbrough in the third inning, though it wouldn't be enough as the Rays exploded for nine runs en route to the win. The veteran third baseman is starting to heat up down the stretch, as he's hitting .283/.348/.683 with six homers and six doubles through 16 games in September.
