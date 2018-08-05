Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Takes seat Sunday

Beltre is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.

Beltre will get a breather for the fifth consecutive Sunday, allowing Jurickson Profar to pick up a start at third base. Expect the Rangers to routinely hold the 39-year-old for day games after night games as the team plays out the string on a non-contending season.

