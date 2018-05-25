Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Taking batting practice

Beltre (hamstring) took batting practice for a second straight day Thursday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Beltre, who has been sidelined two weeks with a strained left hamstring, is slowly ramping up baseball activities. He took grounders earlier this week and has a few more boxes to check over the coming weeks. "Swinging the bat is OK. It is a work in progress. That's always the first thing I can do is hit. The rest of it, taking ground balls, moving side to side and starting to run, that's secondary. It's day by day. Obviously it's not going to be tomorrow or the next day, but we'll see how it goes," said Beltre. The Rangers aren't putting any timetable on his eventual return, which is wise given that this is his second stint on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been playing third base while Beltre has been unavailable.