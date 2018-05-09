Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Three-hit day in return
Beltre went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Tigers.
Beltre had just been activated off the disabled list earlier in the day after missing the previous 12 games with a hamstring strain, but he wasted no time in showing he was back to full health. The 39-year-old is now slashing .330/.381/.451 and figures to remain plugged into the cleanup spot in the Texas lineup.
