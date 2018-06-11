Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Three-hit game in return to lineup
Beltre went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday against the Astros.
After being out of the lineup Saturday, Beltre reached base four times and recorded three singles. While he has an impressive .317 batting average and .376 on-base percentage, he is slugging just .433 in 120 at-bats this season. He continues to bat cleanup in the Rangers' lineup, so if his power ticks up at all, his counting stats should follow suit.
