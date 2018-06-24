Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Three hits and homer in win

Beltre went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's win over the Twins.

The homer was just Beltre's fourth of the season, a somewhat disappointing return. He's homered once every 48 plate appearances this season, nearly half as often as his career rate of once every 25 plate appearances. The veteran is still doing damage with the bat, though, with a solid .314/.365/.456 line despite the drop in homers.