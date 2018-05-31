Rangers' Adrian Beltre: To see reduced workload upon return

Beltre (hamstring) is expected to spend more time at DH and see more off days upon his return from the disabled list, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Beltre, who has been sidelined since May 15 with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, could return from the disabled list as early as Thursday. The veteran said his hamstring is feeling better than it did the last time he came off the disabled list, but the Rangers are still planning to monitor his workload, at least initially upon his return, in order to ensure he avoids a third trip to the disabled list.