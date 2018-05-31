Rangers' Adrian Beltre: To see reduced workload upon return
Beltre (hamstring) is expected to spend more time at DH and see more off days upon his return from the disabled list, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Beltre, who has been sidelined since May 15 with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, could return from the disabled list as early as Thursday. The veteran said his hamstring is feeling better than it did the last time he came off the disabled list, but the Rangers are still planning to monitor his workload, at least initially upon his return, in order to ensure he avoids a third trip to the disabled list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart